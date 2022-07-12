Services Sports Control Board, Haryana clinch titles at National Youth Boxing C'ships

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana pugilists once again stamped their authority by clinching the team championship titles of the men's and women's categories respectively at the 5th Youth Men's and Women's National Boxing Championships in Chennai.

SSCB boxers pulled off a stunning show on the final day of the competition as nine of their 11 finalists emerged victorious and took home the gold medals as well as the team championship trophy with 81 points, finishing at top of the table with 11 medals, including 2 silver medals.

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) started the day's proceedings for Services with a 4-1 win over Haryana's Vishesh in a close bout where both the boxers played fiercely from close range.

The other eight gold medal winners for SSCB were Jadumani Mandengbam (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil Kumar (57kg), Harsh (60kg), Preet Malik (63.5kg), Ankush Panghal (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Mohit (86kg).

Anjani Kumar (71kg) and Rytham (92+kg) were the two silver medallists for SSCB.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh claimed second and third positions respectively in the men's section with 44 and 28 points. While Haryana won two gold, four silver and two bronze medals, Madhya Pradesh concluded their campaign with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

Haryana's Sahil Chauhan (71kg), who defeated SSCB's Anjani Kumar 3-2 in the final, was adjudged the Best Boxer while Haryana's Akshat received the Most Promising Boxer award for his brilliant display throughout the tournament. Bharat Joon (92kg) was the other gold medallist from Haryana.

In the women's section, led by Bhawna's (48kg) 4-1 win over Delhi's Sanjana and Asian Youth champion Tamanna's (50kg) 5-0 win against Himachal Pradesh's Kashish, nine Haryana boxers won the finals and helped the team finish at the top of position with 72 points by winning 11 medals, including two silver medals.

Neeru Khatri (54kg), Ravina (63kg), Priyanka (66kg), Lashu Yadav (70kg), Muskan (75kg) Pranjal Yadav (81kg) and Kirti (81+kg) were the other seven gold medallists. Anjali (52kg) and Prachi (60kg) were (60kg) were the two silver medallists for Haryana.

Maharashtra and Delhi finished in the second and third position respectively in the women's category with 34 and 18 points. Maharashtra won two gold medals and three silver medals whereas Delhi finished with two silver and three bronze medals.

Devika Ghorpade of Maharashtra got the better of Haryana's Anjali 5-0 in the 52kg final and was awarded the Best Boxer trophy. Meanwhile, Haryana's Prachi (60kg) was adjudged the Most Promising Boxer.

Aarya Bartakke (57kg) was Maharashtra's second gold medallist as she defeated Naom Chingsanuami of Mizoram in the final.

Kunjarani Devi (60kg) handed Manipur its only gold medal at the tournament after defeating Haryana's Prachi 5-0 convincingly.

Madhya Pradesh's Aman Singh (92+kg) defeated Rytham of SSCB 5-0 to bag the gold medal.

Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) was the lone gold medal winner for Uttar Pradesh as he got the better of Haryana's Ishan Kataria 3-2 in a close contest.

