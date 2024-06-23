Sha'Carri Richardson secures spot for Paris Olympics with blazing 100m victory

New Delhi, June 23 Reigning world champion Sha'Carri Richardson has officially booked her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics women's 100m with the fastest time in the world this year at the US Olymic trials.

The 24-year-old clinched the victory in 10.71 seconds to qualify for her maiden Olympics. She won the 100m at the trials three years ago but missed the Tokyo Games due to a positive marijuana test.

Melissa Jefferson finished second in 10.80 seconds, and Twanisha Terry came in third with a time of 10.89 seconds. All three will represent Team USA in Paris.

Richardson's victory at the US trials follows her gold medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, where she set a championship record of 10.65 seconds, claiming her first major title. Now, she sets her sights on Olympic gold in Paris.

The US Olympic trials also saw standout performances in other events. Ryan Crouser secured victory in the men's shot put with a throw of 22.84 meters, while Jasmine Moore won the women's triple jump on her final attempt, reaching a distance of 14.26 meters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor