Shafali eyes India comeback with focus on 'playing the long innings'

Chennai, Jan 14 India batter Shafali Sharma is focusing on playing the long innings in the ongoing Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy to earn her place back in the national side.

Shafali, who has been out of the India squad since November last year, has led Team A to the final of the tournament. With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year, Shafali is keen to return to the national side with a revamped approach.

The 20-year-old is the leading scorer in the competition with 388 runs in four matches at an average of 97.00 and a strike rate of 146.96. This includes scores of 115 off 70 balls, 87 off 58, 95 off 65 and 91 off 71.

"Feeling very good. First of all, the team is winning, that is a very big thing. So yes, all I am thinking is how much more I can build on and play (the) long innings," ESPNcricinfo quoted Shafali as saying.

"As a player, it is our job to give our best for the team and fulfill the needs. That is what I try, to contribute and help the team win. And yes, if I play long innings, as you can see, team is winning," she added.

Shafali is coming off a stellar performance in the domestic one-day trophy held in December, where she amassed 527 runs at an impressive average of 75.28 and a strike rate of 152.31 for Haryana. This remarkable run came after she was dropped from the Indian ODI squad for the Australia tour, having scored just 108 runs in six ODIs last year, at an average of 18.00.

Following her omission from the Australia tour, Shafali was also left out of the ODIs against the West Indies and the ongoing series against Ireland. In her absence, opener Pratika Rawal has made the most of her opportunity, scoring 290 runs in five matches at an average of 58.

Shafali acknowledged that while she hasn't altered her approach or technique, she has placed a stronger emphasis on converting her starts into substantial innings. She also shared that India team management's message to her was clear: "Believe in your batting."

"As you all know, my starts are good but building an innings has been an issue. But now, I am focusing on how to get those singles, how to build the innings, how to do well for the team. That is what I am trying to do," Shafali said.

"I think this is my job, to do well for the team. I know I am dropped from the (India) team, but it is my job to play well for the team (whichever I play for). And now, my focus is on the Challengers and I want to do well in the final and win the trophy (on Wednesday).

"They (India team management) just said 'believe in your batting, believe in your strength'. They are very chill, very good. They are backing me, so yes. Every innings starts from zero. For the final also, the innings will begin on zero and, as I know, the team needs me a lot in the batting. So that is what I am trying, to try and build the innings well and win the trophy."

Both the One-Day Challenger Trophy and the Ireland series will wrap up on Wednesday, with attention soon turning to WPL 2025. Looking ahead, India's next international assignment is the tour of England scheduled for June-July.

