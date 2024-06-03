Sharp shooting by Indian shooters in Munich

Munich [Germany], June 3 : The Indian Rifle and Pistol contingent competing at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich, extended their sharp-shooting form from the recently concluded Olympic Selection Trials, with encouraging performances coming from quite a few of them on day one of the competitions.

Esha Singh finished the first round of women's 25M Pistol qualifications with a score of 293, placing her sixth overall. Compatriot Rhythm Sangwan, who finished second in the 10M Air Pistol trials, however, shot 281 on the day to be in the 68th spot.

It was then the turn of the 10M Air Rifle shooters and Trials topper Sandeep Singh narrowly missed qualification (on countback), finishing ninth with a score of 631.4. Divyansh Panwar was 12th with 631.2 while Rudrankksh Patil shot 630.7 to take 17th spot. The best Indian on show however was Arjun Babuta, who shot 635.1 while shooting for ranking points only (RPO). His was overall the second-best score of the day in the event.

In the women's air rifle, Ramita continued to impress with a 633.0, to make the final in fourth spot. Tilottama Sen and Elavenil Valarivan, the other two Indian contenders shot 629.3 and 628.3 to finish in the 30th and 45th spots respectively.

Ramita's final is slated for 3.30 pm IST on Monday and will be broadcast live on the ISSF YouTube channel.

