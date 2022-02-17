Shaurya, Arshvant, birdie-machine Ojaswini shine in 7th leg of US Kids Golf India North series

Ojaswini Saraswat, the pint-sized young champion stayed unbeaten as she won her fifth straight title in the US Kids India North series here at the Classic Golf and Country Club. Ojaswini played in the Girls Under-8 and under category.

Saraswat shot an under-par round for each of her five wins.

In the seventh leg, she scored 2-under 34 in the nine-hole competition designated for her age group. One of the parents even termed Ojaswini as a 'birdie-machine'. She has consistently shot two-under or better and her best was 4-under 32 in the fifth leg when she beat her opposition by eight shots.

On Thursday in the seventh leg, she shot 2-under 34 and was given her toughest fight by another amazing toddler, Annika Chendira, the winner of the second leg. Annika, whose parents named her son after the legendary Swedish golfer, Annika Sorenstam, carded 1-under 35.

Among the other star performing youngsters in the seventh leg were Shambhavi Chaturvedi (Girls 9 years) winning her fifth title in seven appearances, while Parnika Sharma (Girls 11-12) won for the fourth time.

In the boy's section, Shaurya Dagar (Boys Under-10) won for the third time in a row as Chaitanya Pandey, who had won the first four legs finished Tied-fourth on Thursday. Shaurya, Arshvant and Vedant shot under par scores and the competition was rather stiff in their categories.

The biggest winner so far has been Rajveer Suri, who has won six times in seven events. The only time he has not won was in the second leg when he had to withdraw and Vedant Paul, another US Kids Golf regular, won that time.

Arshvant Srivastava (Boys 12), who won the first leg has now added the sixth and seventh leg titles, too, as his arch-rival Bhawesh Nirwan, who won four times in seven appearances, was Tied-third with Ayan Dubey, whose brother Anshh Dubey was second, one shot behind Arshvant. The first four were within three shots.

Vedant Banerjee Sodhi (Boys 13-14) also won for the third time as he edged out Aarav Shah, who is based in Australia. Vedant shot 71 and Aarav had 72 and the third-placed Ranveer Mitroo was third with 73, despite a fine eagle. The first six players were four-over or better.

Winners of the 7th leg of the US Kids Golf India North:

Boys 6 & Under: Divjot Gupta

Boys 7: Jot Sarup Gupta

Boys 8: Hridaan Saraogi

Boys 9: Rajveer Suri

Boys 10: Shaurya Dagar (69)

Boys 11: Sohang Har Kantor

Boys 12: Arshvant Srivastava (71)

Boys 13-14: Vedant Banerjee Sodhi (71)

Girls 8 & Under: Ojaswini Saraswat (34)

Girls 9-10: Shambhavi Chaturvedi

Girls 11-12: Parnika Sharma

( With inputs from ANI )

