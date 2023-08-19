"She brought laurels to Haryana by winning gold": Antim Panghal's father on her back-to-back U20 world titles win 

Hisar (Haryana) [India], August 19 : The mood is upbeat and joyful at the home of Indian wrestler Antim Panghal who scripted history on Friday and successfully defended her title at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan.

Panghal bagged her back-to-back women's U20 world titles, successfully defending her 53kg crown and becoming the first Indian woman to do so.

Antim's father Ramniwas Panghal said that she was always a topper in wrestling and has won many medals in international and national level competitions.

"Atim Panghal has brought laurels to Haryana by winning Gold in the Under 20 Wrestling Competition held in Jordan. I am very happy. I hope Antim will bring laurels to the country by winning the gold medal in the Olympic Games. From the very beginning, Antim has been a topper in the game and has won medals in international and national level competitions even before this. Girls should be allowed to participate in the wrestling game," Antim's father Ramniwas Panghal told ANI.

Reigning Junior World Champion Antim defeated Ukraine's Mariia Yefremova 4-0 to win a gold medal in the women's 53kg weight category. Her brute power and clever movements gained her a 4-0 victory. Panghal conceded only two points during the event, demonstrating her unequalled expertise and power.

Indian wrestler Priya Malik secured a gold medal at the ongoing U20 World Wrestling Championships being held in Jordan on Thursday, becoming the second Indian woman ever to clinch a gold in the competition.

Priya won the gold in the 76 kg category, defeating Germany's Laura Kuehn 5-0 in the gold medal bout. Previously, Antim Panghal had won a gold in the previous edition.

