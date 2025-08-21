Shikarawalla Mohsin Ali sets Khelo India Water Sports Festival alive with dream gold

Srinagar, Aug 21 From rowing a Shikara at Dal Lake to paddling his way to national glory, Mohsin Ali Kand has come a long way. Mohsin made Jammu and Kashmir proud after winning the first gold medal of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Mohsin won gold in the 1000 metres men’s Kayaking event, clocking 4:12:717. It was a career highlight for the youngster.

As Mohsin stepped out of Dal Lake, he was greeted by a jubilant home crowd, even as he failed to hold back tears of joy and hugged his coach Bilquis Mir, a former international and an Olympic judge.

This was an overwhelming moment for Mohsin, a 12th standard student of SP Higher Secondary School, who is fulfilling his dream of representing India at the international events and rows a Shikara on the Dal Lake after attending his school to earn money for buying his diet.

After clinching the gold, Mohsin, the son of a lower carpenter Fida Hussain Kand, said he had worked very hard for it and credited his success to his father.

“It was my father who was instrumental in my decision to take up water sports,” Mohsin said. The lanky Mohsin added that despite economic hardships and taking care of a five-member family, his father ensured that he developed a keen interest in water sports from a very young age.

“Water sports is my passion and I dream of representing India at the international level. To see my dreams actualise, I row a Shikara and share the burden of my family and buying the necessary diet that I require for training,” Mohsin said.

A resident of Kand Mohalla inside Dal Lake, who started his water sports journey as a seven-year-old, Mohsin said apart from his father, he would also credit the Jammu and Kashmir Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

"They are also instrumental in my success as the association provided me with the necessary training and infrastructure," he said.

Mohsin’s achievement is noteworthy considering that while he has not participated at many national events, he was able to emerge triumphant over other athletes, who have more experience and even international exposure.

"It is very difficult for me to purchase the necessary diet for participating in such events as professional water sports athletes are supposed to have a protein-rich, carbohydrate-rich, electrolyte-rich diet, which I am not able to afford due to meagre means," Mohsin said.

However, Mohsin did not let this come in his way of success and with his strong determination, he was able to overcome all the hurdles.

"The thing that really keeps me going is the burning desire to represent the country at international events like Asian Games, World Championship and Olympics," he said.

Mohsin believes that practicing on the waters of Dal Lake in high-altitude Kashmir helps develop better stamina, which other athletes from across the country lack.

"Most of them come from the plains. So I have a strong feeling that if I continue to work hard the way I have, it is not far off when I will represent the country in international events," he said.

While rowing the Shikara after returning from school every day kept him humble, the gold medal at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 can become the much-needed impetus that his career needs.

