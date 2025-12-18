Shiva Shankara's effort in vain as India A pulls one back in the three-match T20 series

Mumbai, Dec 18 India Senior’s GS Shiva Shankara’s grand effort with the bat went in vain as India A finally pulled one back in the three-match Physical Disability T20 series, which came to an end at the historic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the third and final match of the series, India A, after opting to bat, posted 164 for eight in their 20 overs. There were equal contributions from Akash Sanap (32), Prasad Chavan (31), and Jitendra VN (25). For India Senior, the best bowlers were Sunny Goyal (3-17) and Imran Khan (2-49).

In their response, India Senior kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The side was struggling at 38 for five and further slipped to 81 for eight. The only batter to stand out was GS Shiva Shankara, who made a valiant 67 off 43 balls with four boundaries and five sixes. India Senior was bowled out for 136 in 19.3 overs. For India A, the best bowlers were Nonsola Adil (3-40), G Prashant (2-15), and Mohammed Sadiq (2-3).

Player of the match in each of the games were handed Rs 11,000 each, and the player of the series, India Senior’s Wasim Iqbal, received Rs 21,000 from Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Player of the match in the final game, Shiva Shankara, was thrilled to have the opportunity to play the series.

“It has been a terrific experience to play at the iconic Wankhede Stadium,” said Shiva Shankara.

Hailing from Bengaluru, Shiva Shankara plays with only his left hand and enjoys the challenge of playing at this level. “It is difficult, but I train quite regularly in the gym at least three to four times a week. I play regularly with able-bodied cricketers in corporate tournaments and have scored heavily. I can only thank Mr Ravi Kant Chauhan and his team for all their efforts.”

Prof. Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Secretary, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), said: “This historic series—the first initiative of its kind in the country, undertaken under the visionary leadership of our President Ajinkya Naik—represents far more than a set of competitive matches. It reflects our collective belief in inclusivity, equality, dignity, and opportunity for every sportsperson, irrespective of physical or intellectual ability. Sport has always been a powerful platform for empowerment. Providing these talented athletes with a structured and competitive stage validates their skill, passion, and commitment. At the Mumbai Cricket Association, we remain firmly committed to backing every cricketer with talent, heart, and determination—because ability and excellence know no boundaries. I wish all the participants the very best and look forward to witnessing inspiring and memorable cricket.”

Ravi Chauhan, Secretary General, DCCI, said: “Playing at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was a dream come true for our Physical Disability Cricketers. This opportunity proves that physical disability cricketers are now receiving the same respect, recognition, and platform as mainstream players. Heartfelt gratitude to ICC Chairman Jay Shah for his visionary efforts in bringing divyang cricket into the mainstream and securing BCCI support for a game that has been growing for over 40 years. A special thank you to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for taking this historic step, and to MCA President Ajinkya Naik for fulfilling the dream of our divyang Cricketer by giving them the opportunity to play at Wankhede and for leading from the front in support of differently abled cricket. A milestone moment for divyang cricket and an inspiration for generations to come.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor