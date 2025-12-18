Shooting League of India add UP Prometheans as franchise ahead of inaugural edition

New Delhi, Dec 18 The Shooting League of India (SLI) on Thursday announced the addition of UP Prometheans, a Uttar Pradesh–based franchise, for its inaugural season scheduled from February 16 to 26, 2026.

The new team strengthens the league’s growing footprint and reinforces its vision of building a robust, inclusive ecosystem for the sport of shooting in India.

Welcoming the UP Prometheans to the league, President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “We are delighted to welcome UP Prometheans to the Shooting League of India family. Uttar Pradesh has immense sporting potential, and the entry of a franchise driven by a strong educational and developmental philosophy adds great value to the league.

The UP Prometheans franchise is owned by Mukesh Sharma, founder and chairperson of Prometheus, an international school located in Noida.

"Mukesh Sharma’s commitment to creating opportunity through infrastructure and education aligns perfectly with the vision of SLI—to build a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures talent, inspires youth, and takes Indian shooting to the next level.”

Notably, Prometheus School offers shooting as a structured sport from Grade 5 (9 years and above), with a focus on building technical ability, mental resilience, precision, and hand–eye coordination among students.

The campus houses an Olympic-standard indoor shooting facility comprising a 10-metre range with 10 manual targets and one SIUS electronic target system. The range is additionally equipped with two electronic pistols and one rifle, and all training and operations are conducted in strict compliance with ISSF regulations.

Students are coached by certified professionals, supported by Khelo India (SAI) talent identification experts, and regularly benefit from workshops and seminars led by Arjuna Awardees and Olympians.

Reflecting the school’s growing impact, Prometheus athletes are currently competing at the national level — Siya Marwah, Vaivaswat Vijay Singh Deo, Siana Monga, Sidhaan Gandhi, Ayaana Chinaria, Aarish Goel, Ayaan Khan— highlighting how access to world-class facilities is enabling young shooters to pursue high-performance pathways.

Speaking on the franchise’s entry into the league, the owner of UP Prometheans said, “Shooting is one of India’s strongest Olympic sports, and Uttar Pradesh has the talent and potential to play a far bigger role in this journey.

" Through the UP Prometheans, our intent is to create a structured, professional platform where athletes are supported with the right infrastructure, coaching, and competitive exposure. The Shooting League of India is an important step in strengthening the ecosystem, and I am pleased to be part of this inaugural season.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor