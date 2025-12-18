Shooting League of India welcomes Uttar Pradesh franchise UP Prometheans ahead of inaugural season

New Delhi [India], December 18 : The Shooting League of India (SLI) on Thursday announced the addition of UP Prometheans, a Uttar Pradesh-based franchise, for its inaugural season scheduled from February 16 to 26, 2026.

The new team strengthens the league's growing footprint and reinforces its vision of building a robust, inclusive ecosystem for the sport of shooting in India, SLI said in a release.

The UP Prometheans franchise is owned by Mukesh Sharma, Founder Chairperson of Prometheus, an International School located in Noida.

President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said that they are delighted to welcome UP Prometheans to the Shooting League of India family.

"Uttar Pradesh has immense sporting potential, and the entry of a franchise driven by a strong educational and developmental philosophy adds great value to the league. Mr. Mukesh Sharma's commitment to creating opportunity through infrastructure and education aligns perfectly with the vision of SLIto build a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures talent, inspires youth, and takes Indian shooting to the next level."

The release said that Prometheus School offers shooting as a structured sport from Grade 5 (9 years and above) and Prometheus athletes are competing at the national level Siya Marwah, Vaivaswat Vijay Singh Deo, Siana Monga, Sidhaan Gandhi, Ayaana Chinaria, Aarish Goel, Ayaan Khan.

Sharma said shooting is one of India's strongest Olympic sports, and Uttar Pradesh has the talent and potential to play a far bigger role in this journey.

"Through the UP Prometheans, our intent is to create a structured, professional platform where athletes are supported with the right infrastructure, coaching, and competitive exposure. The Shooting League of India is an important step in strengthening the ecosystem, and I am pleased to be part of this inaugural season," he said.

Conceptualised under the aegis of the NRAI, the Shooting League of India is India's first franchise-based professional shooting league, aimed at blending elite competition with fan engagement and long-term athlete development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor