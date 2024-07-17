Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers join Pro Panja League for season 2

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 : The Pro Panja League (PPL) on Wednesday announced its new franchise for the season two, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Owned by Rahul Todi, Managing Director of Shrachi Sports, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, as the first team from the North-East bring a fresh new dimension to the already fiercely competitive league.

The Pro Panja League has swiftly emerged as a premier platform for showcasing the prowess of elite arm-wrestlers across the country, captivating an expanding audience with its thrilling matches and compelling entertainment.

Todi, expressed his excitement about his team. He said, "Armwrestling has achieved massive traction in India. With the inaugural season of the Pro Panja League being a resounding success, we firmly believe that leagues such as Pro Panja have the potential to significantly enhance the sport's popularity across India and globally. Furthermore, corporate involvement will pave the way for modernization and infrastructural advancements in this domain. We are delighted to forge this association with the Pro Panja League."

Parvin Dabas, the co-founder of Pro Panja League, welcomed the Kolkata franchise owner and said, "We are delighted to welcome the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to our family. It is wonderful to see the best minds in the business join us in our endeavour to grow and popularize the sport of arm wrestling in India."

Meanwhile, Preeti Jhangiani, co-founder of the Pro Panja League, shared her thoughts on the new team. She said, "We are excited to have Todi join us this season. West Bengal is an important market for us and with this addition, we believe we are only going to get bigger and better."

