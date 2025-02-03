Sift Kaur Samra, Jonathan Anthony clinch Gold at 38th National Games

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 3 : In a thrilling display of precision shooting, Punjab's Sift Kaur Samra won the gold in the Women's 50m 3 Position event at the 38th National Games, held at Maharana Pratap Sports College Trishul Hall in Uttarakhand.

Samra's commanding performance saw her score an impressive 461.2 points, securing the top spot in a competitive final. Her fellow state-mate Anjum Moudgil, also from Punjab, claimed the silver medal with 458.7 points, while Telangana's Surabhi Bhardwaj Rapole took bronze with a score of 448.8.

The event featured some of the nation's top shooters, and it was an intense battle from start to finish. Kerala's Vidarsha Vinod led after the Kneel Position but could not maintain her momentum in the final stages, allowing Samra to surge ahead.

Reflecting on her victory, Samra expressed her joy.

"This feels like a comeback for me after the Olympics. I didn't take a break and kept training, so winning gold today feels special. I'm pleased with how I executed my routine and the small details that made the difference. It's also wonderful to share the podium with Anjum, who's an incredible shooter," Samra said as quoted by a National Games press release.

Anjum Moudgil, who earned silver, spoke about the significance of the moment.

"This is the third National Games where Sift and I have finished on the podium together. She's an extraordinary shooter, and I've always admired her. While my scores weren't great in the beginning, I knew that staying calm and focused would get me to the podium. This has been the best shooting range I've competed in, and the organization has been fantastic," Anjum Moudgil said

In the Men's 10m Pistol final, Karnataka's Jonathan Anthony delivered a standout performance, clinching the gold medal with a composed showing. SSCB's Ravinder Singh took silver, and his teammate Gurpreet Singh earned the bronze.

Anthony shared his thoughts after the victory.

"I'm thrilled with this win. Competing against such talented shooters who have represented India at the highest level makes this victory even more meaningful. Today was my day, and I'm proud of how it all came together," Anthony said as the National Games press release added.

As the 38th National Games continue, the event remains a platform for India's elite athletes to showcase their skills and make their mark, with these performances adding to the growing excitement and anticipation of the Games.

