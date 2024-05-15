Siliguri Strikers reveal marquee picks ahead of inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League

Kolkata, May 15 Siliguri Strikers have announced Akash Deep and Priyanka Bala as their marquee player for men's and women's teams ahead of the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League, which is set to kickstart from June 11 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

"Siliguri Strikers is proud to announce the marquee players for the Bengal Pro T20 League. Having experienced players like Akash Deep and Priyanka Bala as a part of our team , we are confident that the team will reach to greater heights,” said Rishabh Bhatia, the marketing head of Servotech Power Systems Ltd

Akash Deep, a 27-year-old cricketer who has played for RCB in IPL 2024 and previously donned the Indian Test cap has been revealed as the marquee player for the men's team. Joining him is Priyanka Bala, a 28-year-old cricketer who recently showcased her talent in the women's IPL. Priyanka played for Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024.

Both players bring a wealth of experience and fresh energy to the Siliguri Strikers as they gear up to compete in the highly anticipated Bengal Pro T20 League. Servotech Siliguri Strikers will be representing Siliguri and other catchment areas such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

The Bengal Pro T20 League involves eight franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories. The tournament will be played over a window of 18 days from June 11 to June 28

