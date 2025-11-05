Six Indians in field in Singapore as Asian Tour golfers prepare to compete for additional LIV Golf League spots

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Miguel Tabuena has admitted that a chance to play on the LIV Golf League was "nowhere near my radar" just over two weeks ago, as per a release from LIV Golf.

That all changed when he won the International Series Philippines presented by BingoPlus for one of his country's greatest sporting triumphs, a result that took him up into second place on The International Series Rankings.

Tabuena sits in second behind Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent with just two events to go, this week's Moutai Singapore Open and the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers the week after next.

At that time, only the winner of the rankings qualified for the league. However, earlier this week, it was announced that the top two will advance to the next year.

Two more will also qualify from the third edition of the LIV Golf Promotions event early next year, which means this is a crucial week for all players in the International Series Rankings race.

The leading 10 exempt players from the top 20 of the Rankings will gain a bye into round two of the event, which takes place at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida, from 8-11 January, with the next 25 available players from within the top 40 earning a place in the first round, according to a release from LIV Golf.

A group of six Indian players is in the field, looking for those vital points. Gaganjeet Bhullar is currently ranked 30 and therefore would be eligible for a place in the first round, while S.S.P. Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Chikkarangappa S., Ajeetesh Sandhu and Viraj Madappa need a big weekend in Singapore.

Speaking at a press conference before the Moutai Singapore Open tees off Thursday on the New Course at Singapore Island Country Club, Tabuena said: "Yeah, it was nowhere near my radar before the Philippines, for sure. But after that week at home, it certainly is.

"Now it [qualifying for LIV Golf] is not something that I have to force to happen. It's not something you should force to happen. It's something where you have to stick to your game plan, adhere to what works for you, your process, and your recovery, and just let everything unfold naturally. No, you can't really force it. You have to let it happen and be free on the golf course."

England's Paul Casey, a LIV Golf star playing alongside Anirban Lahiri for Crushers GC, saw first-hand the talent fighting it out on The International Series for those two lucrative spots on the LIV Golf League next season, as he played with Tabuena for two rounds at the Link Hong Kong Open.

Talking about Tabuena, currently sitting second in the Rankings and on course for a place on LIV Golf next season, he said: "I have seen Miguel's career. There are a lot of golfers you don't necessarily pay radical attention to, guys and dissect their games. Of course, I pay attention to results.

"We were paired together last week, and it is no surprise. What did he start with? Three birdies in his first three holes, or something like that? His golf game has matured, and I don't see any weakness."

Of the Rankings race for the two places on LIV Golf, and spots on the LIV Golf Promotions event to fight it out for another two golden tickets, he said, "I find that bit fascinating. I actually love the fact that there are two spots - I am a big fan of that. You have a season-long race to earn your spot or promotion, whatever you call it, to LIV Golf, and that is fully deserved," as quoted from LIV Golf.

"It is an exciting part of sport. I mean, to me, it is always when you get to the crux of a season that is some of the most exciting sport you can watch," he added.

"I am a big fan of The International Series. I love how these events have been elevated. I played all over the world, as you know, for years, and there is a buzz now to these International Series events," he noted.

The Moutai Singapore Open takes place from 6-9 November at the Singapore Island Country Club.

