SLI can change how India connects with shooting: Asiad gold medallist Akhil Sheoran

New Delhi, Jan 8 With the Shooting League of India (SLI) set to introduce a franchise-based, mixed-team format to the sport, Indian rifle shooter and 2022 Asian Games gold medallist Akhil Sheoran believes the league could mark a turning point in how shooting is experienced—both by athletes and fans.

For Sheoran, the league arrives at a moment when Indian rifle shooting is at its highest-ever competitive level.

“The Shooting League can change the way people connect with our sport. It has the potential to build a bridge between elite shooters and Indian sports fans, much like what we’ve seen with other sports leagues. With a clear schedule and broadcast platform, people can finally watch our performances, understand the sport better and cheer for us,' Sheoran said.

Akhil caught up at the 2025-26 National Championships, where he won bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final. He will also represent India in the same category at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Championships, to be held in New Delhi from February 2-14, 2026.

The mixed-team format, a central feature of the league, is something Sheoran is particularly looking forward to. Having competed in similar events internationally, he feels the team-centric structure will add a new layer of excitement to an otherwise individual sport.

“The mixed-team format is very interesting. You have specific roles to play with your partner, and that brings a different kind of pressure and energy. It pushes you to adapt while still sticking to your core routines,” he said.

Sheoran feels the league also fits seamlessly into a broader competitive ecosystem that has pushed Indian shooting to new heights. Reflecting on his recent bronze medal at the 2025 National Championships—an event that also witnessed a world-record score—he said the rising standard is a direct reflection of the depth of Indian shooting.

“This is definitely the most competitive era of rifle shooting in India,” he noted. “Performances at the Olympics, World Championships and Asian Games have raised the benchmark. That environment forces all of us to work harder mentally, physically and technically.”

The league holds personal significance for Sheoran, who has staged a strong comeback after injury setbacks ruled him out of contention for the Paris Olympics.

“That phase was extremely hurtful,” he admitted. “But I chose to move on, reset my mindset and focus on the LA 2028 cycle. I told myself I would work harder on every aspect—mental, physical and technical—and this season is about proving that to myself.”

Beyond individual preparation, Sheoran sees the Shooting League of India as a powerful mentorship platform. With franchises selecting athletes across multiple tiers — from youth to elite — the league creates an environment where experience and ambition intersect. “With the years we have spent in the sport, we can guide the younger shooters,” he said.

Crucially, the league’s February window also aligns with Sheoran’s build-up towards the 2026 Asian Games. “The league will put us in high-pressure match situations early in the year,” he explained.

“That’s the kind of preparation you need before heading into events like the World Championships and the Asian Games. It makes the Shooting League not just exciting, but an important step in the international season.”

