Sneh Rana visits Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain after World Cup win

New Delhi, Dec 2 India all-rounder Sneh Rana visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple on Tuesday and thanked the almighty for blessing the team and fulfilling their wish of lifting the Women’s World Cup 2025.

Rana, along with her teammates, visited the temple in October during the team’s rough patch in the group stage of the tournament, and went on to lift the trophy in November.

It’s been a month since India lifted their first-ever ICC title, defeating South Africa in the World Cup final by 52 runs. Rana said that she manifested India’s win when she visited the temple with her teammates and ‘completed the circle’ by paying a visit exactly a month later.

“It's already been one month. Feels like it passed with a blink of an eye. I manifested this win in his presence. Completed the circle by visiting Shree Mahakaleshwar Mandir exactly after 1 month to thank him for blessing us and fulfilling our wishes,” Rana wrote on X while sharing a picture of her attending the morning aarti.

Rana participated in six matches at the World Cup and finished with seven wickets, playing a key part in India's victorious campaign. The bowling all-rounder has played 44 ODIs for India, taking 57 wickets and scoring 380 runs, which includes a half-century.

In T20Is, she has claimed 24 wickets across 29 games. Rana has also appeared in four Test matches, where she has taken 23 wickets, with her best figures being 8/77. Her top score in Tests is 80 not out.

Rana will likely be back in action for India when they host Sri Lanka for five T20Is later this month. It’ll be the Women in Blue’s last international assignment before the players turn their focus to the Women’s Premier League, beginning January 9, where the all-rounder will feature for Delhi Capitals.

The fourth edition of the tournament will be played at two venues. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host the first 11 games before the action moves to Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium for the remainder of the tournament, including the Eliminator and Final.

The summit clash will be played on February 5.

