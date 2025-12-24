Soorma Hockey Club set sights on Women’s Hockey India League title after near miss last season

New Delhi, Dec 24 After topping the points table in the inaugural season before narrowly missing out in the final, Soorma Hockey Club will enter the second season of the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) determined to go one step further and mount another serious title challenge.

One of Soorma Hockey Club’s greatest strengths is its goalkeeping department. The team boasts legendary goalkeeper and co-captain Savita, who recently reached the landmark of 300 international caps for India, underscoring her longevity and impact at the highest level. She was also named 'Goalkeeper of the Tournament' last season and will continue to guide the team from the post.

Savita will be supported by Nidhi, the first-choice goalkeeper for the Indian Junior Women’s Team, who delivered a strong performance at the recently concluded FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile. Having the first-choice goalkeepers for both the Indian senior and junior women’s teams gives Soorma Hockey Club a significant advantage between the posts.

In defence, they will once again rely on the experienced Australian Penny Squibb and India's rising talent, Jyoti, who returns after an outstanding previous season in which she was named 'Player of the Tournament'. Joining them this season will be Japan's Shihori Oikawa, another seasoned international with 193 caps and 56 goals for her country. Jyoti Chhatri will provide additional support in the backline.

The midfield will be spearheaded by India captain Salima Tete, who will continue to lead Soorma Hockey Club this season as co-captain. Known for her high work rate, leadership and ability to control the tempo of the game, Salima will be key to linking the defence and attack.

She will be supported by her national teammates, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Baljeet Kaur, along with Ajmina Kujur, Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, and Nisha from the junior setup. With over 200 international caps for Scotland and Great Britain combined, Sarah Robertson, alongside Uruguay's Vilar Del Valle Dupuy and Argentina's Jimena Maria Cedres, adds further international experience and flair to the squad.

Up front, Soorma Hockey Club will feature the prolific Argentine, Maria Jose Granatto, who has scored 145 goals in her senior career and is surely the one to watch in their attacking lineup. They will also rely on the attacking prowess of 24-year-old Olivia Shannon of New Zealand and India's young attacking duo, Sonam and Mumtaz Khan. Sonam had a breakout season in the previous edition, finishing as the highest Indian goalscorer and claiming the ‘Upcoming Player of the Tournament’ award. She will be hoping to build on her form from last season.

Soorma Hockey Club will once again be guided by Head Coach Jude Menezes, whose tactical masterclass and calm leadership were key to the team’s consistency last season. He will be keen to build on last season’s positives and push his squad to finish the job this time around.

Strength:

Soorma Hockey Club’s primary strength is their set of experienced Indian and international players across all departments. With veterans such as Savita in goal, Penny Squibb and Shihori Oikawa in defence, Salima Tete controlling the midfield, and Maria Jose Granatto in attack, the team is extremely strong on paper.

Weakness:

Soorma Hockey Club will need to address the loss of key international players from last season, including Charlotte Englebert, Sophie Louise Hamilton and Maria Verschoor. Englebert, who finished as the league’s joint top scorer with five goals, leaves a significant goalscoring void. It will be crucial for their forwards to hit the ground running and start scoring early in the tournament to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Soorma Hockey Club will play their first Women's Hero HIL 2025-26 fixture against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on December 29, 2025 in Ranchi.

