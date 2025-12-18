Sourav Ganguly files complaint over objectionable remarks by football fan club head

Kolkata, Dec 18 Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police's cyber cell against the head of an Argentinian football team fan club, alleging that the individual made offensive and defamatory remarks against him, police sources said.

Ganguly filed the complaint at Lalbazar, the city police headquarters, through email, stating that the comments were harming his reputation and causing mental distress.

According to police sources, Ganguly named one Uttam Saha in his complaint, alleging that he had publicly made false statements against him. Saha is reportedly the president of the 'Argentina Football Fan Club' in Kolkata.

In the complaint, Ganguly stated that the individual knowingly made false, malicious, offensive and defamatory remarks, and publicly levelled serious allegations that have no basis in reality.

In his letter, Ganguly further said that over his decades-long professional career as an athlete and sports administrator, he has earned a strong reputation both nationally and internationally. He alleged that attempts were being made to tarnish his image through baseless accusations.

The complaint comes in the backdrop of chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 during an event linked to Argentine football star Lionel Messi. The stadium was filled much before the event began, with spectators eager to catch a glimpse of the footballer.

As soon as Messi arrived, many in the crowd attempted to surround him and take photographs, despite the presence of security personnel. A chaotic situation ensued, with spectators later complaining that they were unable to even see Messi.

Messi reportedly left the field within just 22 minutes, following which vandalism broke out. Chairs and bottles were hurled onto the field from the stands, gates were broken, and spectators entered the field. Acts of vandalism were also reported in the galleries and restrooms of the Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

Following the incident, the West Bengal government constituted an investigation committee. Event organiser Satadru Dutta was arrested, while on Tuesday, state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas resigned from his post and top IPS officers, including DGP Rajeev Kumar, were issued show-cause notices.

Amid this backdrop, objectionable comments allegedly surfaced on social media linking event organiser Satadru Dutta with Sourav Ganguly, prompting the former cricketer to approach the police.

The cyber cell is expected to examine the complaint and take further action as per law.

