Sourav Ganguly's ethnic charisma sets social media on fire, and fans can't keep calm!

New Delhi, Sep 13 Move over cricket whites, because Sourav Ganguly just served a whole new innings - in fashion! The former Team India skipper, lovingly called Dada, has gone viral after stepping out in a royal ethnic look that has fans declaring him “the king of pitch and style.”

In the now-trending photoshoot, Ganguly swapped his boardroom blazers for intricately designed dhoti-kurtas, and honestly, he nailed it. From the detailed embroidery to the effortless swag, the Prince of Kolkata looked every bit the festive season showstopper.

Social media wasted no time. Compliments poured in, memes turned into fan edits, and timelines were flooded with posts celebrating Ganguly’s timeless charm. “This man can win matches and hearts with equal ease,” one fan gushed, while another crowned him “the ultimate style dada.”

The big question, of course, is — what’s cooking? With the festive season around the corner, many are guessing this shoot might be tied to a brand campaign or a special collaboration. Official word is still under wraps, but the buzz is only growing.

One thing’s for sure, Ganguly knows how to reinvent himself. From waving his jersey at the Lord’s to redefining desi swag in a dhoti, Dada proves yet again: legends never go out of style.

Ganguly is regarded as one of India’s most influential cricket captains. Leading the national side between 2000 and 2005, he transformed Indian cricket with his aggressive leadership and laid the foundation for many of its future stars. Under his captaincy, India reached the final of the 2003 ICC World Cup and secured memorable overseas Test victories.

After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly remained active in administration and went on to serve as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Known for his charisma both on and off the field, he continues to be seen as a cultural icon beyond the sport.

