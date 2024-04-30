Special Olympics Bharat appoints VK Mahendru as Executive Director

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Special Olympics Bharat announced the appointment of VK Mahendru as its Executive Director.

In his new role, Mahendru will oversee all aspects of the organisation and management, while also serving as a mentor.

With a B. Tech in Civil Engineering from PEC Chandigarh and subsequently acquiring a Diploma in Management, Mahendru began his career in ONGC as a Civil Engineer and held key positions such as Head, Corporate Sports, Head of Vigilance Department, Chief Corporate and Parliamentary affairs and finally as Executive Director, headed the regional office of Mumbai. His strong administrative capabilities, communication skills, team building and strict adherence to ethics and honesty, position him considerably well in taking Special Olympics Bharat on the path of sustained quality growth.

Reflecting on his recent appointment, VK Mahendru expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am delighted to be appointed as the Executive Director of Special Olympics Bharat, an organisation extremely close to my heart. I am closely attached to sports and also to our Special Olympics athletes. I look forward to putting in my efforts, work, and efficiency that would lead towards the betterment and development of our organisation and our precious athletes."

Mahendru comes with a background of considerable prowess in Table Tennis and Badminton during college education, carrying a strong passion for the development of sports. In his capacity as of Head, Corporate Sports Division at ONGC between 2009 and 2014, he managed 22 disciplines, recruiting and grooming sportspersons to achieve world-level accolades. He has managed 400 National and international sportspersons including some prominent names such as Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Pankaj Advani (Billiards & Snooker) and Ashwini Ponnappa (Badminton) to name a few, with 30 sportspersons having won national awards. He has many awards and recognition to his name.

Commenting on this significant appointment, Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, said, "Mr. V.K. Mahendru brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our team. I am fully confident that his expertise, along with his capabilities and skills will further elevate the working of our organisation and the well-being of our athletes. We extend a warm welcome to him and greatly look forward to his upcoming contributions to Special Olympics Bharat."

