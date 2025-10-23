Sports Ministry invites public feedback on three sets of draft national sports governance rules

New Delhi [India], October 23 : The Ministry Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has invited feedback and comments from the general public and concerned stakeholders on three sets of draft Rules, namely, Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, and Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules.

As per a release, these Rules have been formulated to facilitate the implementation of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

Feedback/comments may be submitted to the Ministry either by post addressed to Director (Governance 1) at Hall No. 103, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, or by email at rules-nsga2025@sports.gov.in. The last date for submission of comments/feedback is November 14, 2025, release stated.

The National Sports Governance Act, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2025, and by the Rajya Sabha on August 12, 2025, and received the President's assent on August 18, 2025, vide Gazette Notification No. CG-DL-E-19082025-265482 with an aim to address the challenges and impediments in the governance of sports bodies and to establish a comprehensive framework for the governance and promotion of sports in India.

The Act aims to ensure ethical practices, promote fair play across all levels of sport, safeguard the interests of sportspersons as the primary stakeholders, and establish a robust ecosystem for sports in the country, according to a release from the SAI media.

The Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules provide the framework for the inclusion of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, the composition of the General Body and Executive Committee, election procedures, and disqualification criteria for members of National Sports Bodies and Regional Sports Federations. They also outline provisions for the National Sports Election Panel and specify procedures for registration and periodic updating of affiliate units with the National Sports Board.

Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules prescribe the structure, functions, and composition of the National Sports Board, including the constitution of the Search-cum-Selection Committee, manner of appointment of the Chairperson and Members, staffing arrangements (as per government procedure), and provision for relaxation by the Central Government where applicable.

Draft National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules define the institutional framework of the National Sports Tribunal, governing the appointment, tenure, and service conditions of the Chairperson, Members, and staff (as per government procedure). They further outline the powers, procedures, and administrative mechanisms for the expeditious adjudication of sports-related disputes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor