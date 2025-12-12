Sr National Wrestling C'ship: Antim, Manisha and Nisha Dahiya win gold medals

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 Antim, Manisha and Nisha Dahiya won gold medals in the Senior National Wrestling Championship in their respective categories to secure their place in upcoming international events.

Priya Malik (SSCB, 76 kg) won the silver medal, losing the final to Haryana’s Jyoti Berwal. Mansi, the world bronze medalist, won the bronze medal.

Haryana dominated the women’s wrestling events, claiming multiple gold medals across categories to lift the Championship Trophy with 190 points, ahead of RSPB (144) and Delhi (112).

Neelam (50 kg), Manisha (57 kg), Rajnita (59 kg), Anjali (62 kg), Pulkit (65 kg), Hareita (72 kg) and Jyoti (76 kg) were among Haryana’s standout performers, while RSPB also enjoyed strong success with champions such as Neelam (50 kg), Antim (55 kg) and Nisha (68 kg).

Delhi secured third place with consistent podium finishes across divisions. The competition in men’s freestyle wrestling will begin tomorrow, with Olympic bronze medallist Aman set to compete in the 61 kg category.

Women's Wrestling:

50 Kg.

Gold Neelam RSPB

Silver Sweta KTK

Bronze Muskan HAR

Bronze Shivani MP

53 Kg.

Gold Anjali RAJ

Silver Swati MAH

Bronze Juli UP

Bronze Manjeet Kaur PUB

55 Kg.

Gold Antim RSPB

Silver Jyoti SSCB

Bronze Kirti DEL

Bronze Hanshika HAR

57 Kg.

Gold Manisha HAR

Silver Neha Sharma DEL

Bronze Tanvi MAH

Bronze Neetu CHD

59 Kg.

Gold Rajnita HAR

Silver Pushpa UP

Bronze Dhanshree MAH

Bronze Komal RSPB

62 Kg.

Gold Anjali HAR

Silver Bhagyashree MAH

Bronze Nitika DEL

Bronze Mansi RSPB

65 Kg.

Gold Pulkit HAR

Silver Jaspreet PUB

Bronze Monika RAJ

Bronze Freedom UP

68 Kg.

Gold Nisha RSPB

Silver Shristi DEL

Bronze Mansi HAR

Bronze Tannu Jaat MP

72 Kg.

Gold Diksha SSCB

Silver Harehita HAR

Bronze Priyanka RSPB

Bronze Maya Mali RAJ

76 Kg.

Gold Jyoti HAR

Silver Priya SSCB

Bronze Tannu RAJ

Bronze Kiran RSPB

