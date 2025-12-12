Sr National Wrestling C'ship: Antim, Manisha and Nisha Dahiya win gold medals
Ahmedabad, Dec 12 Antim, Manisha and Nisha Dahiya won gold medals in the Senior National Wrestling Championship in their respective categories to secure their place in upcoming international events.
Priya Malik (SSCB, 76 kg) won the silver medal, losing the final to Haryana’s Jyoti Berwal. Mansi, the world bronze medalist, won the bronze medal.
Haryana dominated the women’s wrestling events, claiming multiple gold medals across categories to lift the Championship Trophy with 190 points, ahead of RSPB (144) and Delhi (112).
Neelam (50 kg), Manisha (57 kg), Rajnita (59 kg), Anjali (62 kg), Pulkit (65 kg), Hareita (72 kg) and Jyoti (76 kg) were among Haryana’s standout performers, while RSPB also enjoyed strong success with champions such as Neelam (50 kg), Antim (55 kg) and Nisha (68 kg).
Delhi secured third place with consistent podium finishes across divisions. The competition in men’s freestyle wrestling will begin tomorrow, with Olympic bronze medallist Aman set to compete in the 61 kg category.
Women's Wrestling:
50 Kg.
Gold Neelam RSPB
Silver Sweta KTK
Bronze Muskan HAR
Bronze Shivani MP
53 Kg.
Gold Anjali RAJ
Silver Swati MAH
Bronze Juli UP
Bronze Manjeet Kaur PUB
55 Kg.
Gold Antim RSPB
Silver Jyoti SSCB
Bronze Kirti DEL
Bronze Hanshika HAR
57 Kg.
Gold Manisha HAR
Silver Neha Sharma DEL
Bronze Tanvi MAH
Bronze Neetu CHD
59 Kg.
Gold Rajnita HAR
Silver Pushpa UP
Bronze Dhanshree MAH
Bronze Komal RSPB
62 Kg.
Gold Anjali HAR
Silver Bhagyashree MAH
Bronze Nitika DEL
Bronze Mansi RSPB
65 Kg.
Gold Pulkit HAR
Silver Jaspreet PUB
Bronze Monika RAJ
Bronze Freedom UP
68 Kg.
Gold Nisha RSPB
Silver Shristi DEL
Bronze Mansi HAR
Bronze Tannu Jaat MP
72 Kg.
Gold Diksha SSCB
Silver Harehita HAR
Bronze Priyanka RSPB
Bronze Maya Mali RAJ
76 Kg.
Gold Jyoti HAR
Silver Priya SSCB
Bronze Tannu RAJ
Bronze Kiran RSPB
