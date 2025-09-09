Sri Lanka add Janith Liyanage to Asia Cup squad

Dubai, Sep 9 Sri Lanka have added middle-order batter Janith Liyanage to their Asia Cup squad, marking his first T20I appearance in three years.

The 17-member squad, led by Charith Asalanka, will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on September 13 in Abu Dhabi. Liyanage, 30, is recognised as a white-ball specialist, with 28 ODIs under his belt, amassing 824 runs, alongside three previous T20I appearances.

Liyanage impressed in the recent ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare, contributing an unbeaten 70 and 19 to help Sri Lanka secure a 2-0 sweep.

His last appearance in T20 internationals, however, came back in February 2022, when he featured against India in Dharamsala.

The all-rounder Liyanage has already joined the Sri Lankan contingent in Dubai, travelling alongside premier spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who is making his comeback from a hamstring injury and will soon integrate with the squad.

Liyanage’s addition strengthens Sri Lanka’s pool of seam-bowling all-rounders, bolstering the lineup alongside Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne.

Fresh off a white-ball series in Zimbabwe, the Sri Lankan side touched down in Dubai on Tuesday and will remain based in Abu Dhabi for the group stage. After their clash against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka will take on Hong Kong on September 15 and Afghanistan on September 18 in Group B.

Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sri Lanka have finished as runners-up in the last edition of the continental tournament after losing against India in the summit clash. The island nation has won the Asia Cup six times, only behind India’s eight titles.

