Starc equals Herath's record for most wickets in Tests by left-arm pacers

Sydney, Jan 8 Australia’s talismanic fast bowler Mitchell Starc reached another milestone in his illustrious red-ball career on Thursday as he etched his name alongside the greats during the fifth day of the final Ashes game at the Sydney Cricket Ground, equalling Rangana Herath’s record for the most wickets taken by a left-arm bowler in Test cricket history.

The Australian legend has now taken 433 wickets in 105 matches, while Sri Lanka's Herath reached the same total in just 93 matches.

Starc performed exceptionally well in the recent Ashes series, taking 31 wickets and contributing with two half-centuries. His outstanding all-round performance earned him the Player of the Series award.

With his usual pace partners Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins unavailable, the 35-year-old shifted the momentum on his own for the hosts. Thanks to his outstanding performances, particularly in Perth and Brisbane, he was named Player of the Match in both Test games.

The left-arm pacer made his Test debut for Australia against New Zealand at The Gabba in Brisbane on December 1, 2011, during the first match of a two-Test series. He took two wickets in that game and was awarded his Baggy Green by Richie Benaud.

Starc is just two wickets short of overtaking Kapil Dev in the list of top Test wicket-takers. The Indian icon, previously the leading wicket-taker in the red-ball format, concluded his career with 434 wickets. Meanwhile, Starc has 433 wickets and will aim to achieve the milestone in his next Test outing.

In 2025, Starc had an outstanding year, playing in 11 Tests and becoming the top wicket-taker with 55 wickets at an average of 17.32. He achieved three five-wicket innings and one 10-wicket match. The left-arm fast bowler also made the strategic choice to retire from T20 Internationals to better manage his workload and remain fit for Test cricket. Nonetheless, he will still participate in T20 leagues like the IPL and BBL. In IPL 2026, he will play for the Delhi Capitals.

