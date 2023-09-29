"Stupendous win": PM Modi congratulates Indian Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team for gold at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran for emerging as a gold medallist in the Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event at the 19th Asian Games.

The Indian men's trio left everybody in awe with their unwavering focus and remarkable precision, clinching and shattering the world record by a staggering 8 points.

PM Modi took to social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, and hailed the exceptional determination and teamwork shown by the gold medal-winning trio in the ongoing multi-sports event.

A stupendous win, prestigious Gold and a world record! Congratulations to @KusaleSwapnil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran for emerging victorious in the Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event at the Asian Games. They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork. pic.twitter.com/xhuMQUHKZ3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

With a combined score of 1769, they set the New World Record, Asian Record, and Asian Games Record. The Indian team also broke the World Record, previously held by the United States, with 1769 points.

The silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points.

Prime Minister also congratulated the Indian 10m Air Pistol Women's team for winning a silver medal.

In one of a dominance of its kind, Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju secured a silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Pistol team final.

PM Modi said the silver medallists' success at the Asian Games would motivate several upcoming "sportspersons."

Another medal in Shooting at the Asian Games! Congratulations to Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women's team event. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. Their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/clQrQMgbpE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

India has witnessed a notable surge in its medal count at the ongoing Continental meet, as it now stands at 31 with 8 golds, 11 silvers and 12 bronze. So far in this multi-sports event India have won 17 medals in shooting at the Hangzhou meet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor