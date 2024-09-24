Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: Karnataka, Punjab, Maharashtra win matches on Day 2

Chandigarh, Sep 24 Teams from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra won their respective matches on Day 2 of the 14th Hockey India Sub-junior Men's National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42, here on Tuesday. In another match of the day, Goans Hockey and Hockey Gujarat shared points in a well-contested draw.

In a Pool G fixture, Goans Hockey and Hockey Gujarat shared points after they were locked in a 1-1 draw. Sahil Pramod Jambotkar (11’) gave Goans Hockey the early lead in the first quarter before Jenis Chauhan (56’) equalised in the closing minutes for Hockey Gujarat.

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 4-0, in a Pool G clash. Mithlesh Singh (49’, 60’) scored twice in the final minutes of the game to add to Captain Ravindra Pratap Yadav (37’) and Shubham Rajbhar’s (50’) efforts.

In Pool E, Hockey Karnataka defeated Manipur Hockey 4-2. Samir (41’, 59’), Binn Bopanna GN (2’) and Suprith (22’) were the scorers for Karnataka. Meanwhile, Kshetrimayum Borish Singh (18’) and Nigombam Ronin Singh (24’) scored for Manipur Hockey.

Another Pool E encounter saw Hockey Punjab dominate Hockey Bihar with a 12-0 win. Gurwinder Singh (26’, 30’), Mandeep Singh (33’, 47’), and Uttkarsh (39’, 48’) each scored two goals, with additional contributions from Sukhdev Singh (12’), Captain Charanjeet Singh (17’), Ajaypal Singh (22’), Inderjit Singh (52’), Sunny (55’), and Anurag Singh (60’).

In Pool F, Hockey Maharashtra triumphed over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir with a 10-0 victory. Suraj Aditya Walmiki (9’, 57’, 58’) led the scoring, while Dipak Shukla (19’, 20’) and Laxman Chimnaji Metkar (19’, 23’) each scored a brace. Desmond Jordan (22’), Vijkape Dnyaneshkumar (35’), and Swayam Sanju Gangurde (52’) also found the back of the net to seal the win.

In a late evening encounter on Monday, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Maharashtra 14-0. Sukhmanpreet Singh (9’, 21’, 33’, 35’, 47’) set the tone for Chandigarh’s triumph with five goals. Fateh Singh (4’, 40’), Prince Singh (25’, 27’), and Gurjeet Singh (23’, 34’) scored braces while Duhan Sahil (39’), Rajveer Singh (51’), and Amit Singh (58’) scored a goal each.

