Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: Mizoram, Bihar win in Div A ahead of QF round

Ranchi, July 10 Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Association of Bihar finished their campaigns with victory in their respective final league matches in Division ‘A’ of the 15th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astroturf Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

With wins on the eighth day of the competitions on Thursday, Mizoram and Bihar secured their places in the knockout quarterfinals.

In the first match on Thursday, Hockey Mizoram won 4-0 against Delhi in Division ‘A’. Captain Vanlalrinhlui (13’, 34’) led from the front and stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring a brace for Hockey Mizoram.

Lalremruati Esther (17’) and Laldinpuii (51’) also contributed with one goal each to take the game away from Delhi. With this win, Hockey Mizoram stands tall at the top of Pool ‘D’ with six points in the bank.

In the other match, Hockey Association of Bihar defeated Delhi 6-0 in a Division ‘A’ encounter. Pushpanjali Kumari (2’, 35’, 58’) scored a hat-trick for the Hockey Association of Bihar.

Captain Sidhi Kumari (31’, 60’) also scored a brace, whereas Vinayak Siddhi (57’) also netted the ball once in the match to affirm their strong position. Hockey Association of Bihar now holds the second spot in Pool D.

On Day 7 of the event on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Hockey had a fruitful outing as they won their match against Hockey Chandigarh to reach the last-eight stage, while Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Punjab played out a draw to add a point each to their tally. Punjab secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the event.

Quarterfinal line-up on Friday:

Quarterfinal-1: Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Haryana - 06:00 HRS

Quarterfinal-2: Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Association of Bihar - 08:00 HRS

Quarterfinal-3: Hockey Mizoram vs Hockey Punjab - 10:00 HRS

Quarterfinal-4: Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh - 16:00 HRS

