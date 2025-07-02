Sudhanshu Mittal re-elected as president of Kho Kho Federation of India

New Delhi, July 2 Sudhanshu Mittal has been re-elected as president of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) while Upkar Singh Virk has been elected as the general secretary as the federation announced its new governing body following the successful conduct of elections at the KKFI headquarters in the national capital.

The elections were overseen by Dr. Kamini Lau, District Judge (Retd.), who was the Returning Officer. Govind Sharma (Maharashtra Kho Kho Association) was elected as the Treasurer of the new regime.

Upkar Singh has previously served as the Joint Secretary while Govind was an Executive Member in the same.

Speaking after the announcement, Sudhanshu Mittal said, “It is an honour to once again be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Kho Kho Federation of India. Over the past few years, we have worked tirelessly to elevate the sport's national and international profile. This renewed mandate inspires us to accelerate our vision for Kho Kho’s global recognition and institutional growth.”

The new body also elected eight vice Presidents, four joint secretaries and 13 executive members.

Ashwini Bipin Patil and Monika will represent the Athletes Commission in the Governing Body.

The incoming general secretary Upkar Singh Virk expressed his commitment to the sport saying, “Kho Kho is rooted in our culture, and its transformation into a modern, global sport is within reach. Our focus will be on structured development, expanding the sport’s base, and bringing transparency and efficiency into the Federation’s operations.”

KKFI said that it recognised the efforts of the outgoing general secretary M.S Tyagi, who has been nominated as the Chairman, administration & organisation of KKFI.

Members of governing body-

Vice-presidents: Bhawar Singh Palara, Kalyan Chatterjee, Kamaljeet Arora, Lokeshwara, N. Madhusudon Singh, M. Seetha Rami Reddy, Pradyumna Mishra, Rajib Prakash Baruah

Joint secreatries: A Nelson Samuel, L.R Verma, Sanjay Yadav, Sunil K. Naik

Executive memebrs: Amrinder Pal Singh, Anup Chakraborty, Bijan Kumar Das, Gurchand Singh, M.V.S.S Prasad, Neeraj Kumar, N. Krishnamurthy, Pramod Kumar Pandey, Puto Bui, Rajat Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Santosh Prasad, Surya Prakash Khatri

