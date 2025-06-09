Sudharsan is one of India’s future three-format players, alongside Gill and Jaiswal: Uthappa

New Delhi, June 9 According to former India cricketer Robin Uthappa, left-handed opener B Sai Sudharsan is poised to be one of India’s leading all-format players in the future alongside Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Sudharsan recently ended as IPL 2025’s leading run-getter with 759 runs from 15 innings coming at an average of 54.21, including striking one century and six fifties for the Gujarat Titans’. The left-handed opener has played three ODIs and one T20I for India, and could well make his Test debut on the five-match tour of England starting on June 20.

"One name that immediately comes to mind is Sai Sudharsan. His evolution over the last couple of years has been phenomenal. Just last year, he was retired out in a game for not scoring quickly enough. And this year, he hasn’t changed his technique or approach — he’s just added a couple of shots, knows when to accelerate, and suddenly his strike rate has jumped from 130 to 170. Now, he’s the Orange Cap holder. That’s mighty impressive.

"I genuinely believe he’s one of India’s future three-format players, alongside the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal — all young guns in their own right. Then you’ve got players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, and so many others stepping up. This is a boiling pot of talent — and I don’t think it’s slowing down anytime soon," said Uthappa on the sidelines of Australian Summer of Cricket 2025/26 launch.

With India set to defend ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year at home and in Sri Lanka, former captain and head coach Anil Kumble believes captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir have a serious task at their hands in deciding who can be in the final squad for the mega event.

"Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi — all of them will definitely be in contention for a World Cup spot. It’s about using the remaining T20s before the tournament to figure out the best 15-man squad. You already have Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal — all Test players who can also thrive in T20s. Then there's Sanju Samson. So it’s going to be a challenge figuring out who makes the cut. Fitness will play a key role — you want a fully fit squad going into a World Cup, and I’m sure that’s something the selectors and management will be closely monitoring," he concluded.

