Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOD Eagles soar at World Tennis League

Bengaluru, Dec 18 Sumit Nagal defeated Dhakshineswar Suresh in a golden-point decider to help AOS Eagles defeat Aussie Mavericks Kites as Bengaluru was treated to another day of high-octane tennis in the World Tennis League (WTL), which continued its India debut at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on Thursday.

A men’s singles showdown between Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh headlined the first match of the day between AOS Eagles and Aussie Mavericks Kites. It wasn’t just a clash between India’s leading singles star and his challenger, but also a clash of styles. While Nagal is a true-blue counter-puncher, Suresh, standing tall at 6’5, is already known for his big serves and attacking game.

After going toe-to-toe in the set, Nagal and Suresh delivered the first tie-break of the tournament so far. At 6-6 in the breaker, WTL’s deciding ‘golden point’ rule kicked into gear. Nagal won the point, game, and set to complete the clean sweep for the Eagles, who soared to a 25-13 victory.

Paula Badosa had set the tone for the Eagles, as she overpowered Marta Kostyuk 6-1 in the opening set. Badosa, the 2025 Australian Open semi-finalist, has been afflicted with injury in the second half of the season but was at her stroke-making best against the Ukrainian on Thursday.

The Spaniard continued the dominant run as she combined with Gael Monfils for a successful and entertaining set in the mixed doubles. Monfils’ athleticism and touch, and Badosa’s firepower from the baseline helped them upstage Suresh and Marta Kostyuk 6-3. In the men’s doubles, Monfils-Nagal overcame Suresh-Nick Kyrgios 6-3.

The WTL, which is in its fourth season, has given the Indian audience a unique view of some of the biggest names in the sport. While the tennis has been top-notch, players have opened up in the fun, relaxed atmosphere, giving a glimpse into their personalities. Australian maverick Kyrgios has been a team player to the core, while Badosa and Monfils have danced their way to success.

Four franchises are competing this year and will play each other once in a round-robin format before the top two qualify for the final.

Each tie consists of four sets – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and women’s/mixed doubles. Victory is decided by the number of games won, with each game won counting for one point.

Results:

AOS Eagles vs Aussie Mavericks Kites 25-13

Paula Badosa (Eagles) bt Marta Kostyuk (Kites) 6-1

Paula Badosa-Gael Monfils (Eagles) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh-Marta Kostyuk (Kites) 6-3

Sumit Nagal-Gael Monfils (Eagles) bt Nick Kyrgios-Dhakshineswar Suresh (Kites) 6-3

Sumit Nagal (Eagles) bt Dhakshineswar Suresh (Kites) 7-6

