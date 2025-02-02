'Sundays on Cycle' emerging as a movement, says Union Sports Minister Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday participated in the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' event.

The event was themed this time on obesity and the need to combat it in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the clarion call for the same at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun. He called for a fight against obesity that is affecting all age groups both young and old.

The two-kilometre cycling ride in the national capital started and ended at Major Dhyanchand Stadium. Paralympics 2024 bronze medalist para-shooter Rubina Francis also took part in the event.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said that the 'Sundays on Cycle' is emerging as a "movement" and a "festival".

"Today, I am seeing that 'Sunday on Cycle' is moving forward as a movement and festival. People are joining this event that is based on a different theme every Sunday. Doctors are also suggesting that citizens take action against the things that cause obesity. It is a big challenge affecting today's youth. PM Modi also talked about cures to prevent obesity, having a proper diet, lower oil consumption, doing exercises and cycling," said the minister.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya says, "Today, I am seeing that 'Sunday on Cycle' is moving forward as a movement and festival... People are joining this event that is based on a different theme every Sunday. Doctors are also… https://t.co/D5QRBLJwmt pic.twitter.com/24d8ypZ6yk—(@ANI) February 2, 2025

Over 250 riders joined Dr Mandaviya and Rubina, including prominent doctors, nutritionists, students from Bharati College Delhi, members of the Soniya Vihar Water Sports Club, and social activist Mahesh Kumar.

