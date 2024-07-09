Suryakumar visits Marigudi temple with wife Devisha after T20 World Cup triumph

Udupi (Karnataka), July 9 Star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has visited famous Sri Hosa Marigudi temple here on Tuesday after Team India's triumphant stint at the T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar, accompanied by his wife Devisha Shetty who hails from Mangaluru city of Karnataka, arrived in Udupi city. The temple management greeted the couple by presenting them with a garland.

The couple offered prayers to goddess Sri Mariyamma Devi.

The temple authorities facilitated the couple during their visit and police have arranged special security in the surroundings of the temple.

Sources said that Surya had taken a vow that he would offer special prayers at the temple after the Indian team’s success at the T20 World Cup.

