Swapnil Kusale Receives Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward from Maharashtra Govt After Winning Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): Shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal at this year’s Paris Olympics, received a cheque for Rs 2 crore from the Maharashtra Government on Monday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar presented the award at an event in Mumbai.

🕐11.10am | 14-10-2024📍Sahyadri Guest House, Mumbai | स. ११.१० वा. | १४-१०-२०२४📍सह्याद्री अतिथीगृह, मुंबई.



💐Felicitated Olympic Bronze Medalist Swapnil Kusale and his coach Deepali Deshpande, Paralympic Silver Medalist Sachin Khilari and his coach Arvind Chavan, Chess… pic.twitter.com/9AV5AoozNm — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 14, 2024

Kusale secured his bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics. His family is deeply rooted in education, with his father and brother serving as teachers in a district school, while his mother is the sarpanch of Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur.

Also honored was athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, who broke the Asian record to win a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 event at the Paris Olympics. He was awarded a cheque for ₹3 crore.

Additionally, the coaches of these sportspersons were recognized, receiving cheques ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh were also acknowledged for their achievements in last month's Chess Olympiad, each receiving ₹1 crore for their successes.