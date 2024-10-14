Swapnil Kusale Receives Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward from Maharashtra Govt After Winning Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 14, 2024 06:11 PM2024-10-14T18:11:39+5:302024-10-14T18:12:43+5:30

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): Shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal at this year’s Paris Olympics, received ...

Swapnil Kusale Receives Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward from Maharashtra Govt After Winning Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video) | Swapnil Kusale Receives Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward from Maharashtra Govt After Winning Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Swapnil Kusale Receives Rs 2 Crore Cash Reward from Maharashtra Govt After Winning Bronze Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 14, 2024): Shooter Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal at this year’s Paris Olympics, received a cheque for Rs 2 crore from the Maharashtra Government on Monday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar presented the award at an event in Mumbai.

Kusale secured his bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Paris Olympics. His family is deeply rooted in education, with his father and brother serving as teachers in a district school, while his mother is the sarpanch of Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur.

Also honored was athlete Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, who broke the Asian record to win a silver medal in the men’s shot put F46 event at the Paris Olympics. He was awarded a cheque for ₹3 crore.

Additionally, the coaches of these sportspersons were recognized, receiving cheques ranging from ₹20 lakh to ₹30 lakh.

Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh were also acknowledged for their achievements in last month's Chess Olympiad, each receiving ₹1 crore for their successes.

 

Open in app
Tags :Swapnil kusaleSwapnil kusaleParis Olympics 2024Maharashtra GovernmentSports News