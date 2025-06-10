T20 Mumbai League: Siddhesh Lad, Rohan Raje power Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals into final

Mumbai, June 10 A commanding unbeaten half-century by skipper Siddesh Lad and a fiery five-wicket haul by pacer Rohan Raje propelled Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals into the final of the T20 Mumbai League 2025 with a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Eagle Thane Strikers at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

On a pitch that offered generous movement and bounce, Raje exploited the conditions brilliantly, returning figures of 5/40 — the first five-wicket haul of the season and just the fourth in the tournament’s history. His effort dismantled the Strikers' batting unit, restricting them to a modest 131/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Strikers struggled to find momentum. Raje, supported by left-arm spinner Aditya Dhumal, ripped through the top and middle order, reducing them to 57/4 inside 10 overs.

Sairaj Patil (41) and captain Atharva Ankolekar (34 not out) stitched a 43-run stand to briefly stabilise the innings, but another burst from Raje tilted the scales decisively. The pacer returned to dismiss Patil, Vinay Kunwar, and Shashank Attarde in quick succession, sealing a memorable five-for.

Chasing 132, the Royals made a watchful start. An early breakthrough came when Sahil Jadhav misjudged a Sairaj Patil inswinger and was bowled. But Lad anchored the innings with trademark composure. He shared a 48-run partnership with Chinmay Sutar (19), who fell attempting a big hit off Attarde.

Lad, however, remained unfazed. With Sachin Yadav (19 not out) for company, the duo added an unbroken 55-run stand that sealed the chase with 13 balls to spare. The skipper remained unbeaten on 74 off 52 balls, striking nine boundaries and a six, and fittingly struck the winning runs with a crisp drive through the off-side.

With this win, the Maratha Royals stormed into the final, riding on the back of a complete performance led by their captain and star pacer.

The final will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on June 12.

The tournament is being telecast on Star Sports 1 (English & Hindi), Star Sports 2 (English) and JioHotstar.

Brief scores:

Eagle Thane Strikers 131/8 in 20 overs (Sairaj Patil 41, Atharva Ankolekar 34; Rohan Raje 5/40) lost to MSC Maratha Royals 134/2 (Siddesh Lad 74 not out) by 8 wickets.

