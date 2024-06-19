T20 World Cup: Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib fined for code of conduct violation

New Delhi, June 19 Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for his code of conduct violation during Bangladesh's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match against Nepal.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Tanzim’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Tanzim was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match", ICC said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the end of the third over of Nepal’s innings, when Tanzim, after bowling a delivery, walked towards Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel in an aggressive manner and made inappropriate physical contact.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Tanzim, however, admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and there was no need for a formal hearing, it added.

