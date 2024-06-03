T20 World Cup: Dravid confirms he is in his final assignment as India head coach

New York, June 3 Rahul Dravid has confirmed that the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup will be his final assignment as India's head coach and has not reapplied for the role. Dravid’s stint as India’s head coach began after the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup in November and had come to an end with the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at home.

His tenure was then extended till this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. On May 13, the BCCI officially invited applications for the next India men’s head coach’s post with May 27 set as the deadline. As per the job description, the new India men’s head coach would be appointed for all three formats from July 2024 till December 2027.

“Every game where I have coached India is very important. So for me, this is no different, just because it is going to be the last one I am in charge of. I loved the job and really enjoyed coaching India. It's truly a special job to do and enjoyed working with this team; a great bunch of boys to work with.”

“But unfortunately, just looking at the stage where I see myself in life, I don’t think I will be able to reapply. So, this will be my last one. But having said that, it won’t be too different for me to be very honest and won’t be treating it particularly different or significant."

"From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and mattered and that won’t change,” said Dravid in a press conference before India’s practice session at the Cantiague Park on Monday.

India will open its Men’s T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5 and the 2007 champions warmed up in style with a 60-run win over Bangladesh at the same venue on June 1.

India have three opening options in captain Rohit Sharma, young Yashasvi Jaiswal, and talismanic Virat Kohli and who form the opening pair has been a subject of intense discussion in the cricketing circles.

“We have our options but won’t reveal our cards just yet. We have Rohit and Jaiswal; Virat has opened in IPL too. We have always picked the team keeping in mind that we have three options and can pick and choose as per what we wanted and depending on the combinations we will pick for that day. We will see for it, but it's nice to have quality options for top of the order,” said Dravid.

He also felt the experience of practising and playing in the USA has been a unique experience for the Indian team, like practising in facilities at the Cantiague Park, instead of doing so in the main playing venue.

“It’s slightly different and exciting to have a World Cup coming to a new country, and a new place. Things are very different in terms of the buzz, as cricket is not one of the major sports in the country. Hopefully, when our games come in, the Indian fans start to come in and bring that similar kind of excitement.”

“But in terms of what we wanted out of practice, it hasn’t the way we practice or the professionalism we have in terms of approaching things, which is very much like what we do normally.”

“It is a bit strange that we are practicing in the park, as compared to practising in cricket stadiums during other events. But here we are, practising in a public park, which has been great fun. But it has been something new and exciting,” concluded Dravid.

