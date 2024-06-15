T20 World Cup: India’s focus should remain on each match to deliver their best performance, says Ishant Sharma

Lauderhill (USA), June 15 With India’s Group A matches in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup over post the abandonment of the game against Canada, veteran fast-bowler Ishant Sharma has urged the Rohit Sharma-led side to maintain its focus on each match in the Super Eight stage to deliver their best performance.

India, the 2007 T20 World Cup champions, secured seven points from four games, including wins over Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, to top the Group A points table as the lone undefeated team. They will now turn their focus towards their first Super Eight game against Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 20.

“India's performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has been nothing short of commendable. They have been working very hard as a team and their performance in the World Cup so far reflects that effort and dedication. Packed with some of the world's best T20 players, they've been a dominant force.”

“Qualifying for the Super 8 stage undefeated is a noteworthy accomplishment, but their focus should remain on each individual match, ensuring they deliver their best performance on any given day. One can certainly hope that this year will see them bring the World Cup trophy back to India," said Ishant on the ‘Caught & Bold’ show on Disney+ Hotstar.

India are also slated to face either of Netherlands or Bangladesh in their second Super Eight match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on June 22. They will face Australia in their third Super Eight game at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 24.

The top two sides from two groups of the Super Eight will advance to the semifinals. The semi-finals will happen on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively, before the final happens in Barbados on June 29. If India makes it to the semi-finals, they will play at Guyana.

