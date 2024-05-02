T20 World Cup: Omitting Rinku Singh was the toughest decision we took, says Ajit Agarkar

Mumbai, May 2 Among a plethora of decisions that they took while selecting the Indian squad for the Men's T20 World Cup to be played in the United States and the Caribbean, Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the national selection committee, said the toughest was to decide not to pick young batting sensation Rinku Singh, who has impressed many with his brilliant death-over batting in the last two editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rinku has played some blazing innings for Kolkata Knight Riders, including hitting four sixes off the last four matches to seal victory for his team. This season, Rinku has scored 123 runs in eight innings coming down in the death overs to score at a strike rate of 150.

Many experts and fans, including KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan, have hoped to see him representing India in the t20 World Cup. But the selectors thought otherwise and did not include the youngster in the World Cup squad despite his meteoric rise.

Agarkar said the decision on Rinku was the toughest they faced while picking the squad.

"It’s probably the toughest thing that we have had to discuss, frankly. I mean, he has done nothing wrong, nor a Shubman Gill, for that matter. You know, it's again, the combinations. We are not quite sure what conditions we'll get, so we wanted to try and have enough options. There are a couple of spinners that were included in the squad, Chahal and Kuldeep, to give Rohit options. Axar again, batting all-rounder or bowling all-rounder, rather.

"It's just unfortunate. I don't think it's anything to do with Rinku Singh. It's not his fault that he has missed out. It's more the 15 that we felt gives (India the best chance). With two keepers who are both terrific batters, there is already an extra batter sitting out, he said.

Agarkar also said handing the vice-captaincy of the team to Hardik Pandya was not a matter of discussion.

"Not really, no. Nothing was discussed about vice-captaincy. I mean, you want all guys to be in good form. I think he is coming after a long layoff. The good part that we have looked at is he has gotten through all the games so far for MI (Mumbai Indians) and we have got another month and a little bit till we play our first game. So we know he is doing that and the hope is that he keeps building on that form.

"So as long as he stays fit, we know what he brings, how much balance he gives the team. I don’t think there is a replacement for the things that he can do as a cricketer at the moment. Especially when it comes to the way he bowls, really gives balance. I think he'll give Rohit options to play different combinations. So his fitness for us is critical. And so far, fortunately, he's gone okay in this IPL," said Agarkar during the press conference on Thursday.

