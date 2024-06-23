T20 World Cup: Sehwag lashes at Shakib after defeat against India, says 'he needs to make way for youngsters'

New Delhi, June 23 Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag criticised Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's approach in the 197-run chase against India as they suffered a 50-run defeat in the T20 World Cup Super Eight clash on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first, Hardik Pandya hammered an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls studded with four fours and three sixes while Virat Kohli scored 37 to guide India to 196/5 in 20 overs.

In response, Bangladesh faltered in the middle overs after a decent start as they lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to get over the line. Shakib departed after scoring 11 off seven balls while trying to hit Kuldeep Yadav to a boundary.

Kuldeep bagged three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh clinched two scalps each to restrict Bangladesh to 146/8 in 20 overs.

"When you have a set batter with you at the crease, at least support him. At least stay out in the middle and spend some time, try to get something out of the match. Instead, only 11 runs were scored off seven deliveries and then he walked back. So, I did not understand that," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The veteran batter added that Shakib should announce his retirement and pave the way for the youngsters in the side.

"He has so much experience. So, is he not making the most of it or does he simply not care? or was he thinking that the target is too big and I just scored a six, and now I will score a six off every ball. That's why I said it the last time itself, he needs to make way for a younger player now," Sehwag added.

With two losses in Super Eight matches, Bangladesh are all but out of the semifinal race. They will take on Afghanistan in their last match on June 25.

