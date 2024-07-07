Talent Cup: Honda Racing India team rider Mohsin Paramban dominates track in Race 1 of Rd-2

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], July 7 : Building on their impressive performances, the young riders of the Honda Racing India team showcased a thrilling display of racing prowess again in Race 1 of Round 2 of 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R at the Madras International Circuit, Chennai on Saturday.

After captivating the spectators with their speed, precision and unwavering commitment, the Honda Racing India Team raced their finest to grab laurels in Round 2 of the championship, showing utmost confidence, and riding with poise on the racetrack. Today's Race 1 of Round 2 witnessed Mohsin P, the 22-year-old from Mallapuram, dominating the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category, securing a commanding first position.

Proving his dominance in the six-lap race, Mohsin delivered an outstanding performance today, securing first place with his impeccable race management and precision. Starting the race from grid one, he quickly manoeuvred his way up, lap after lap, overtaking other riders and showcasing his aggressive, calculated approach on the racetrack. As the race progressed, Mohsin maintained his lead, ultimately crossing the chequered flag with a total race time of 11:24.301. His victory is a testament to his skill, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport.

Following closely, Prakash Kamat, the 20-year-old from Bangalore maintained his impressive form and determination, clinching the second place with his consistent and powerful racing techniques. His performance was marked by his strategic thinking, resilience, and experience. Throughout the race, he displayed remarkable consistency and composure. With a precise move into the lead, he secured the runner-up spot, clocking in with a race time of 11:26.095.

Additionally, AS James, a 22-year-old from Bangalore, continued to impress and showcased his resilience and skill, earning a strong third-place finish with an impressive race time of 11:26.708.

Unfortunately, Beedani Rajender, the 19-year-old from Hyderabad could not finish the race as he met with a crash after leading in lap 1.

