Tamil Thalaivas are motivated to build momentum in Chennai, says captain Arjun Deshwal

Chennai, Sep 29 Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 caravan returns to Chennai after two years, and the kabaddi stars are ready to hit the ground running at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium. The focus will be on Tamil Thalaivas as the home team prepares to take the mat in front of their beloved fans.

Looking forward to the occasion, Arjun Deshwal said that his team aims to gain some momentum at home.

"For us, we have to win all our remaining games in the league stage. Our next game is on October 1, so we’ll plan for the opposition and give it our all in practice. This win has given the team some confidence, and we’re motivated to build the momentum forward in Chennai," he said.

The opening game of the Chennai leg will be contested between the Gujarat Giants and the UP Yoddhas. Sharing his excitement to be playing in Chennai again, Gujarat Giants raider Rakesh Sungroya said, “The Chennai leg is quite important to us, and it has also been lucky for us in the past. We haven’t started the season as well as we’d hoped but we know that eight teams will make it to the playoffs this year.

"So, we still have chance to qualify and we’re confident of making a comeback. There’s always a great turnout in Chennai and we want to ensure that the Gujarat Giants fans over here won’t be disappointed,” he added.

Meanwhile, UP Yoddhas captain Sumit Sangwan is confident that his team can build momentum after winning consecutive games. He said, “We’ve won two games in a row, so we’re confident coming into the Chennai leg. Now, we want to carry that confidence forward throughout the leg and the team will give it their all to put on a show. We hope that the fans will support us here as well.”

