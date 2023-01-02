Tanvir Logani roped in as human performance coach by Indian Para Powerlifting

New Delhi (India), The Indian Paralympics Powerlifting has appointed Tanvir Logani, founder of CRUMACO-Logani Human Performance LLP, as the human performance and kinesiology coach. The appointment is just ahead of the 12th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup 2022 in Dubai from December 14-19.

Tanvir Logani has unmatched expertise in athletics and rehab and has delivered excellent results while studying and practising human performance/kinesiology, the study of the mechanics of body movements, in the US and Europe for 15 years.

He has been roped in as the human performance coach of Indian Paralympics Powerlifting to win more medals with the aid of proven scientific interventions. Indian sports hopes his expertise in kinesiology can help the athletes break new boundaries and take the powerlifting Paralympics in India to new heights. Tanvir Logani was actively involved as a kinesiologist/human performance coach and consultant for the upcoming national and Asian Games, Commonwealth, Paralympics, Para athletes, and Para Powerlifting Championships that will take place in India and overseas.“Being appointed as the human performance coach of Indian Paralympics Powerlifting is a tremendous responsibility. I look forward to working with some of the best Paralympic powerlifters in the country to ensure a rich haul of medals in international tournaments, especially the Olympics,” said Tanvir Logani.

The CRUMACO methodology developed by Tanvir Logani has helped athletes to lift heavier weights, and the same will be used for the Indian Paralympic powerlifters“We are confident that the best training methods, expert guidance, and hard work of the athletes will combine to yield excellent results,” Tanvir Logani said further.

More than 240 athletes from 40 countries participated in the 12th Fazza Dubai Para Powerlifting World Cup 2022 in Dubai from December 14 to 19. It has been organised by Dubai Sports Council and World Para Powerlifting at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.A certified nutritionist, kinesiologist, performance specialist, strength coach, sports medicine therapist, sports physio, osteopath, chiropractor & physiotherapist, Tanvir Logani has worked and trained alongside eminent coaches and athletes of MLB, NHL, MLS, NBA, and NFL in the US, and Bundesliga/Regionaliga in Germany, besides other kinesiologists, neuroscientists, sports scientists, and nutritionists in real-time.Team India Para Powerlifting Team got 2 Golds, 2 Silvers, 5 Bronze Medals, new world rankings and qualifications for participation in the Asian Games 2023 and Olympic Championship 2024.