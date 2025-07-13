Team India set for Asian Junior Pickleball Championship in Vietnam

New Delhi [India], July 13 : The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) announced the Indian Junior Pickleball team to compete at the Asian Junior Pickleball Championship, scheduled to be held in Vietnam from July 13 to 16, 2025. Comprising 32 promising young athletes, the Indian contingent will participate across Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 categories, marking another major step in India's rapid ascent in international pickleball.

Following an impressive showing at the previous edition of the championship, where Indian juniors clinched multiple medals, this year's team enters with high hopes and a stronger sense of purpose. The squad includes athletes from across the nation, including Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar a reflection of how the sport has flourished at the grassroots level in every corner of the country.

To honour the spirit and commitment of these young athletes, AIPA organised a grand flag-off ceremony. The event was graced by Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, alongside Sunil Valavalkar, who introduced the sport of pickleball to India in 2007, as the Chief Guest, and former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre. Also in attendance was Mandira Bedi, AIPA's Pickleball Brand Ambassador, whose presence and words of encouragement ignited excitement and pride among the players.

The Indian squad includes standout talents such as Arav Surve and Arnav Khamkar in the Under-12 Boys, Adiya Vinod in the Under-12 Girls, Aarish Aga Chaubey and Aaradhya Satpute in the Under-14 categories, and several formidable contenders in the Under-16 and Under-18 divisions like Jigar Vishwakarma, Shreyas Rajaram, Avya Nandargame, Parth Vijayvargiya, Anjali Pol, and Aditya Gupta all ready to give their best on the Asian stage.

Speaking at the ceremony, AIPA president Arvind Prabhoo expressed immense pride in the team's preparation and commitment. "Our junior players have shown remarkable resilience, discipline, and passion. Their selection and participation in this championship reflect AIPA's growing focus on building a strong talent pipeline and putting India on the global pickleball map," he said. "We are confident they will carry forward our legacy with courage and grace."

Sunil Valavalkar Aipa, Founder and Senior Vice President of AIPA, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the mission behind AIPA's continued grassroots efforts. "We have always believed that the future of Indian pickleball lies in its youth. These young athletes represent not just talent, but also the dreams of millions who are discovering this sport across the country. I'm proud of how far we've come and even prouder of where this new generation will take us," he stated.

Over the past few years, AIPA has played a pivotal role in popularising pickleball across India, conducting numerous national and international events, including the prestigious World Pickleball Championship Series held in Mumbai in 2024, where India clinched 28 medals, including 11 golds. Through year-round training, talent scouting, and developmental programs, AIPA is shaping a new generation of champions who can proudly represent the tricolour at the highest levels.

As Team India departs for Vietnam, the nation watches with anticipation and pride, united in cheering for its young pickleball stars aiming to bring home glory.

