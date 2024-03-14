Tendulkar, Jaffer, and Unadkat congratulate Mumbai on winning their 42nd title in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai, March 14 Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Mumbai on winning the 42nd Ranji Trophy title after eight years and appreciated Vidarbha’s resilient effort with the bat. Mumbai's eight-year Ranji Title drought ended when they defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs on Day 5 of the final to clinch their record-42nd championship title, at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

“Many congratulations to Mumbai Cricket Association on winning their 42nd Ranji Trophy! Vidarbha's resilience added to the spectacle, especially Karun, Akshay & Harsh, who batted extremely well and made the match very interesting,” Tendulkar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Mumbai's bowlers kept bowling relentlessly, and finally the breakthrough was provided by Tanush, who picked up four wickets in the 4th innings. A fantastic display of cricket that had us all captivated. This is what makes domestic cricket so very important,” he added.

Mumbai's spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian (4-95) and fast bowler Tushar Deshpande (2-53) emerged as the architects of Vidarbha's downfall, dismantling their batting lineup and dismissing them for 368 in an unprecedented chase of 538.

Despite the valiant efforts of Vidarbha's captain Akshay Wadkar and rookie Harsh Dubey, who had defied Mumbai's bowlers in a wicket-less morning session with a 130-run partnership for the sixth-wicket. That left Vidarbha needing 290 runs on the last day in their 538-run chase.

Wadkar was the first wicket to fall on the fifth and final day as he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Kotian. Wadkar's 102-run knock kept Vidarbha in the contest but after he got out, it was all Mumbai’s game.

However, their collapse in the next few overs put an end to Vidarbha's hopes of winning a third First-Class title. With the ball, Kotian shone, taking four wickets, including the Wadkar. Deshpande took two wickets at the end of the day.

Another Mumbaiker Wasim Jaffer congratulating Mumbai on their victory wrote on X, “Congratulations Mumbai Cricket Association on 42nd Ranji Title! A stellar accomplishment that deserves all the applause. Hats off to Vidarbha for their tenacity throughout.

"Witnessed some exceptional cricket from both teams I have a soft spot for it. Terrific performances from both sides -- Musheer, Shardul, Iyer, Wadkar & Dubey to name a few. Happy retirement to Dhawa,” wrote Wasim Jaffer.

Fittingly, it was Dhawal Kulkarni, the stalwart of Mumbai cricket, who delivered the final blow, castling Umesh Yadav to seal victory and bid farewell to his beloved team in style.

With his captain Ajinkya Rahane and the adoring Wankhede crowd cheering him on, Kulkarni's emotional send-off marked the end of an era, as he departed as a true domestic legend, having played a pivotal role in Mumbai's cricketing legacy.

Musheer Khan who was playing his first Ranji final was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant second-inning century in the final, and Tanush Kotian was handed the Player of the Series award.

Jaydev Unadkat wrote on X: “Just landed in Hyderabad and saw Mumbai winning the Ranji Trophy. It takes a heck of an effort to win the championship, regardless of how many times you have done it in the past. Fitting champions! Well done Ajinkya Rahane & the whole bunch at Mumbai Cricket Association.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor