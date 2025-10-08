Tennis Premier League: Bhupathi shares excitement ahead of Season 7 auctions

Bengaluru, Oct 8 Ahead of the Tennis Premier League (TPL) 2025 auctions on Thursday, SG Pipers are emerging as one of the top teams this season, and Mahesh Bhupathi is excited for the auction and looks forward to building a strong squad after adding ace Rohan Bopanna to their side.

The franchise has already made a mark by announcing that Rohan Bopanna, a two-time Grand Slam champion and the oldest player to win both a Grand Slam and an ATP Masters 1000 title, will be part of the team. Now, the squad is focusing on acquiring additional players to further enhance the team before what is expected to be a very competitive season.

Bopanna’s addition exemplifies SG Pipers’ strategy of blending seasoned experience with emerging talent, aiming for a strong title challenge this season. The team’s preparations take place during a period of renewed interest and investment in Indian tennis. Amid this surge, the TPL remains a crucial platform to connect fans with the sport and offer players vital competitive experience by highlighting top talent from across India and beyond.

Bhupathi, a highly accomplished Indian tennis player and CEO of S Gupta Sports, the company owning SG Pipers, stated, “Our focus has always been on building a team that reflects the highest standards of Indian tennis, both in terms of performance and professionalism.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Rohan Bopanna join SG Pipers. His wealth of experience, proven leadership, and winning mentality will be invaluable as we aim for the top. Having someone of his calibre reinforces our commitment to excellence. As we approach the auctions, we are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our squad further,” he added.

Bhupathi, deeply involved in the sport’s development in India, believes the league is crucial in shaping its future.

“Leagues like TPL are essential to the sport’s growth in India. They provide a platform for domestic talent to compete alongside established names. This not only guides young players but also helps build a stronger ecosystem around the game. The momentum we are seeing now can translate into a deeper talent pool and greater global competitiveness over the next decade,” he added.

The auction is expected to draw substantial interest as franchises compete for top Indian and international players. Given that Bopanna is already included in their lineup and they have a clear plan for the season, SG Pipers are well-positioned to contest effectively for the title in the forthcoming edition.

