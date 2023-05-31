Thailand Open 2023: India's Kiran George upsets World No. 9 Shi Yu Qi

Bangkok [Thailand], May 31 : India's Kiran George produced a stunning performance to defeat the World No. 9 and 2018 World Championships silver medallist China's Shi Yu Qi in straight games in the Round of 32 clash to enter pre-quarters at the ongoing Thailand Open 2023.

The 22-year-old played some outstanding shots across two sets on Wednesday to overpower the World No. 9 shuttler 21-18, 22-20.

https://twitter.com/BAI_Media/status/1663804634472005633

India's Ashmita Chaliha also advanced into the round of 16, defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod.

Shi Yu Qi raced to a 10-3 lead but George kept chipping away with points before going on a five-point run to grab an 18-16 lead. Yu Qi rallied to draw the game at 18-18, but George retained his composure to win the first game 21-18.

George maintained his lead in the second game, leading 6-0 and then 11-10. After the mid-game break, the Chinese played moved ahead and took the lead and two game points at 20-17. However, George embarked on another five-point run to win the match 21-18, 22-20. The Indian, ranked 59th in the world, looked stunned as he emerged victorious after Yu Qi hit, a former world no. 2, hit the shuttle into the net.

Earlier in the day, Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the first round by China's Weng Hong Yang. After losing the first game 21-8, Srikanth came back to win the second game 21-16. Weng, who lost the Malaysia Masters final to HS Prannoy on Sunday, won the third game 21-14 against Srikanth to set up a second-round match against George.

Later in the day, two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will start her campaign against Canadian Michelle Li in a women's singles match, while Lakshya Sen will lock horns with Wang Tzu Wei, the world No. 26 from Chinese Taipei, in the men's singles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor