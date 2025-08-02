‘The bid was turned down before I heard about it’: Howe on Liverpool’s approach for Isak

Seoul, Aug 2 Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that a bid was made for striker Alexander Isak and a potential deal will be complex.

As per reports, Liverpool made an offer in the region of 110 million pound but their approach was instantly turned down by Newcastle United who are said to be looking for close to 150 million pound.

“I think from my situation, I am very much removed from everything that is happening back home. I was made aware there was a bid yesterday. That bid was turned down before I heard about it. There are people back in England dealing with the situation.

“I really don’t know what is going to happen next, but from our perspective, we still support Alex in every way, and my wish is still that we see him in a Newcastle shirt again,” said Howe in a press conference.

Isak is said to be training at Real Sociedad's training facilities, his former club. Howe revealed the situation is ‘far from ideal'.

“I know where he is through the media, so I think from that perspective it’s difficult for me to go into any detail. The situation is far from ideal. It is quite complex. I think that is all I have got to say,” he added.

Isak played a huge role in Newcastle’s solid season, with 27 goals across 42 games in all competitions and secured UCL football for next season, while also ending the team’s trophy drought by lifting the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are currently on their pre-season tour of Asia and will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The game will mark the end of Spurs legend Son Heung-Min’s tenure at the club after announcing his decision to leave the club after 10 years. He will play his final game, in which he will lead the team, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Howe reflected on giving the South Korean a farewell in front of his home supporters.

"I think he's one of the legends of the Premier League. We've come up against him many times, as manager of Bournemouth early in his Tottenham career and I thought he was fantastic - his pace, his dribbling ability, his desire to score goals. I thought he was always one of the best players we played against every season," he said.

