The Chicago Players franchise set to debut in US Masters T10 Season 2

Houston (USA), Aug 23 Ahead of the start of the second season of US Masters T10, The Chicago Players has been unveiled as the newest franchise for the upcoming League slated to be played in Houston, USA. The cricketing giants will return to the country as US Masters T10 Season 2 will be played from November 8 to November 12, 2024, in Texas. The Chicago Players is one of the six franchisees which will feature in the second season of the US Masters T10.

"We are thrilled to bring The Chicago Players to the US Masters T10. Cricket is experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity here in the USA, and we are excited to be a part of this journey. Watching cricket legends play under one roof is a dream come true for us and our fans," The Chicago Players team owner Vishal Patel, a prominent USA-based businessman, said.

"We are already receiving incredible support, and we look forward to a successful season. Our team is prepared, and we are hopeful of lifting the trophy in our debut season," he added.

The season one of US Masters T10 was held in 2023. Texas Chargers clinched the title after beating New York Warriors in the final. Season one was played from August 18 to August 27, 2023, in Florida.

