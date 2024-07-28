The feeling is surreal: Manu Bhaker after winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], July 28 : After winning a historic bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday, ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker said that it was a 'surreal' feeling.

The 22-year-old finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Speaking toafter winning the bronze medal at Paris 2024, the Indian shooter said that she is happy to win the medal for everyone. She also pointed out that a medal in shooting is coming to India after a long time.

Manu also hoped that India would win more medals in shooting and other sports at the Paris Olympics.

"...The feeling is surreal. I feel so good and happy that I could win this medal for all of us. This is coming home after so long. I am very happy. Maybe, many more (medals) will come in the following days in shooting and other sports...," Manu Bhaker said.

"It probably gives confidence, even if I have heard about someone winning a medal on day one. I would be energised too... I am grateful that I could do it for anyone...," she added.

When asked about speaking with Prime Minister Modi after winning the Bronze medal, Manu Bhaker said that she was grateful that the PM could make time out of his busy schedule and talk to her.

"We had this session with him before coming to the Olympics as well...I felt really good that he took out time of his busy schedule. Even after the medal we had a long conversation. He congratulated me. Means a lot to me...Feels good," she added.

"...We look at the positive side. So it is not that shooting cannot give medals...The least you can do is be positive and have faith in God...," she added.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

