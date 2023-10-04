"The nation cherishes this victory": PM Modi hails Kishore Kumar Jena's 'splendid silver' at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed India's "remarkable accomplishments" in javelin at the Asian Games with Neeraj Chopra claiming the gold and Kishore Kumar Jena bagging the silver.

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra defended his crown at the event while Jena took home silver medal with his power-packed performance in Hangzhou.

"Our accomplishments in Men's Javelin at Asian Games are remarkable. The Silver also comes to India. Congratulations to @Kishore78473748 for winning this splendid Silver in the event. The nation cherishes this victory," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister also congratulated silver medallist Avinash Sable, who bagged a silver medal in the Men's 5000m event and said that the athlete put a "splendid performance" in the final.

Sable finished second with a timing of 13:21.09, below Bahrain's Birhanu Yemataw, who shattered the Games record by clocking 13:17.40.

This is Sable's second medal at the 19th Asian Games, after he previously broke the Games Record in the men's 3000m steeplechase event, clinching a gold medal.

"A well-deserved Silver for @avinash3000m in the Men's 5000m event. My heartiest congratulations to Avinash for putting up such a splendid performance. He is an outstanding champion!" Prime Minister posted on X.

PM Modi lauded the Asian Games silver medallist Indian runner Harmilan Bains and said that she is a great source of inspiration for all aspiring athletes.

"Another Silver for India in the Women's 800m event at the Asian Games. Congratulations @HarmilanBains on this splendid performance. She is a great source of inspiration for all aspiring athletes," PM said.

In the final moments of the race, it seemed as if Harmilan was destined to finish fourth, outside medal contention. However, she found another gear in the closing moments of the race to move past the Chinese duo of Chunyu Wang and Xinyu Rao and clinch silver.

Harmilan clocked 2:03.75s to claim the second position, falling 0.55s short of Sri Lanka's Tharushi, who topped the chart and won gold with a timing of 2:03.20s.

